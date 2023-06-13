Left Menu

"Jana Sena Party will become a strong force": Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the party will become a strong force and the goal of the party is to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana movement.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 07:59 IST
"Jana Sena Party will become a strong force": Pawan Kalyan
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that the party will become a strong force and the goal of the party is to fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana movement. He also appointed the party in charge of 26 constituencies ahead of the Telangana assembly polls and gave them appointment letters.

Kalyan addressed the party workers at the Jana Sena party central office in Mangalagiri on Monday. During the event, Pawan Kalyan said, "Jana Sena Party will become a strong force. If you stick to a strong ideology while preserving existence, better days will come by themselves. About 1300 people have sacrificed their lives for a separate Telangana state. If the youth of Telangana do not get the water, funds and jobs, it will be useless to achieve a separate state.

He added, "The Jana Sena party was started with the youth wing and today it has reached this level. There are youths in every village who are attracted to Jana Sena's ideology. We can achieve anything if we move forward with that feeling. No political party gives a chance to such newcomers, they should not take it lightly and take advantage of the opportunity". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023