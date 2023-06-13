Telangana: 20-year-old dies by suicide after 'boyfriend' refuses to marry her

A 20-year-old woman from Telangana Mahabubabad district died by suicide allegedly after her 'lover' refused to marry her, the police said on Monday. The incident happened in Kuravi of Mahabubabad district. Based on the complaint of the deceased's mother, the police have registered a case against her boyfriend.

According to the police, the 20-year-old woman and a man from the same village were in a relationship for the last two years. When she asked him to marry her, he refused her proposal. "Her mother alleged that the man had told her daughter that he loved her and the two were in a relationship. However, he claimed that he didn't love her at all and refused to marry her," Kuaravi Sub-Inspector Ram Nayak said while adding that after being heartbroken from this, she chose to end her life.

"We have registered a case, and further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

