Left Menu

Telangana: 20-year-old dies by suicide after 'boyfriend' refuses to marry her

The incident happened in Kuravi of Mahabubabad district. Based on the complaint of the deceased's mother, the police have registered a case.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:01 IST
Telangana: 20-year-old dies by suicide after 'boyfriend' refuses to marry her
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman from Telangana Mahabubabad district died by suicide allegedly after her 'lover' refused to marry her, the police said on Monday. The incident happened in Kuravi of Mahabubabad district. Based on the complaint of the deceased's mother, the police have registered a case against her boyfriend.

According to the police, the 20-year-old woman and a man from the same village were in a relationship for the last two years. When she asked him to marry her, he refused her proposal. "Her mother alleged that the man had told her daughter that he loved her and the two were in a relationship. However, he claimed that he didn't love her at all and refused to marry her," Kuaravi Sub-Inspector Ram Nayak said while adding that after being heartbroken from this, she chose to end her life.

"We have registered a case, and further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023