Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to recruits today

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 08:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing, said an official release from Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

As per the official release, the Rozgar Mela will be held at 43 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments as well as State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country will be joining the Government in various Departments including the Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others, it stated.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. According to the release from th PMO, the Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format. (ANI)

