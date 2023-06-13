Left Menu

Ukraine shells villages in Russia's Kursk region - governor

Ukraine's early morning shelling damaged several houses and disrupted gas and electricity supply to two villages in Russia's Kursk region near the border with Ukraine, the region's governor said on Tuesday. Nine houses were damaged and gas and power supplies disrupted in the village of Tyorkino, governor Roman Starovoyt said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 10:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's early morning shelling damaged several houses and disrupted the gas and electricity supply to two villages in Russia's Kursk region near the border with Ukraine, the region's governor said on Tuesday. Nine houses were damaged and gas and power supplies disrupted in the village of Tyorkino, governor Roman Starovoyt said on the Telegram messaging app. Two houses caught fire.

In the village of Glushkovo several houses were damaged, he added. There was no immediate information on any casualties.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

