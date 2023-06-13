Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in Kupwara in joint operation by Army, J-K police

Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area Kupwara district

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 15:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area Kupwara district. "Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The police said that a search operation is underway. According to the police, a terrorist associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Bandipora Police in a joint operation with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Officials said that Bandipora Police, jointly with the 13 Rashtriya Rifles and the 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force, arrested a terrorist associate of LeT at Baharabad Hajin. The police recovered two Chinese hand grenades from the arrested accused, they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

