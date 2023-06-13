Left Menu

CBI arrests enforcement officer of EPFO for accepting bribe of Rs 12 lakh

A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh, the CBI said.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 17:01 IST
CBI arrests enforcement officer of EPFO for accepting bribe of Rs 12 lakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested an Enforcement Officer working in the East Regional Office of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Delhi for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh from the complainant, the agency said. A trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 12 lakh, the CBI said.

Searches were also conducted at the premises of the accused. The CBI further said, "It was alleged that the accused conducted an inspection of a Multi Speciality Hospital, in Delhi and informed the complainant (working as Manager in the said hospital) that there were a lot of irregularities in the records of the Hospital for which a penalty of Rs.1.5 crore (approx) would be imposed on the Hospital."

"It was further alleged that the accused informed the complainant to pay 20 per cent of the penalty amount as a bribe for settlement of the said matter and agreed to a bribe of Rs.12 lakh after negotiation," the agency stated. The arrested accused will be produced on Tuesday before the designated court in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023