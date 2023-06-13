Education Ministry to launch Janbhagidari events ahead of G-20 Education Working Group meet

The fourth and final G-20 Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting will be held in Pune, Maharashtra which will focus on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and the Ministry of Education, Government of India is preparing for the meeting by launching nationwide "Janbhagidari" events focused on FLN. The Department of School Education, Assam Government, is also organizing a series of activities and programmes at different levels - schools, districts and state - in order to promote and endorse the theme of "Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning."

The Department of School Education of the Assam Government on Tuesday organized a state-level workshop on FLN and G-20 at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati and Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu also attended the programme. The Janbhagidari events thus aim to elevate our education system to global standards by ensuring the universal acquisition of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy and thus move towards the vision of "One earth, one family".

The fourth and final Education Working Group (EDWG) meeting in Pune, Maharashtra will be held from June 19 to 22, 2023 under the theme of "Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning" and culminate with the Education Ministerial meeting on June 22, 2023. (ANI)

