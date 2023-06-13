Farmer leader Rajewal slams Punjab govt over hike in fuel prices

Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal on Tuesday slammed the AAP government in Punjab over the recent increase in fuel prices, saying it has put additional burden on the people.

The state government had a few days ago raised the value-added tax on fuel, leading to a rise in petrol and diesel by 92 paise and 88 paise per litre, respectively.

This is the second time that fuel prices were increased this year. In February, the AAP government had imposed a cess of 90 paise per litre on both petrol and diesel.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Rajewal said farmers Tuesday held protests at district and sub-division levels and submitted memorandums addressed to the chief minister, demanding the rollback of the increase in fuel prices.

''With the increase in fuel rates, there will be a financial burden of Rs 100 crore per month (on people) only in case of diesel,'' he told reporters.

Farmers who are already reeling under heavy debt were further burdened by the state government instead of coming to their rescue, Rajewal said.

''The hike in petroleum products will increase prices of all products and services and will fuel inflation,'' he said.

Rajewal, who was part of the farmers' stir against the now-repealed farm laws, further slammed the AAP government, accusing it of not taking effective steps for crop diversification.

He said the government should start procuring oilseeds and maize crops to boost their cultivation in the state.

Farmers are ready to leave cultivation of wheat and paddy if the government assures remunerative prices and marketing of other crops, he said.

Rajewal alleged that the government was not ''sincere and honest'' for crop diversification and it was only propagating it as a ''political slogan''. He accused the state government of not paying Rs 1,500 per acre for direct sowing of paddy last year.

Rajewal also said he supported the ongoing agitation of farmers in Haryana, demanding minimum support price on sunflower crop.

