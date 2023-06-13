Left Menu

Farmers end protest in Kurukshetra's Pipli after assurance from Haryana govt over sunflower MSP

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:41 IST
Farmers end protest in Kurukshetra's Pipli after assurance from Haryana govt over sunflower MSP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Farmers protesting over the MSP for sunflower seeds at Pipli in Haryana's Kurukshetra called off their stir on Tuesday night after an assurance from the state government of ''appropriate price'' for the crop. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said after fresh talks with the district administration in the evening, the farmers have ended the protest in Kurukshetra's Pipli and the national highway blockade will be lifted.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma said that farmers have been assured of ''appropriate price'' for sunflower crop.

The national highway in Pipli had remained blocked for the second day Tuesday over the farmers' demand for MSP for sunflower seeds.

On Monday and during the day on Tuesday, there had not been any headway in talks between the farmers and district administration, but the breakthrough finally came in the evening.

Tikait had earlier asked the state government to accept the demand or send farmers to jail.

The protesting farmers had blocked the National Highway-44 near Pipli, which connects Delhi with Chandigarh, and some other routes since Monday afternoon after holding a mahapanchayat on the issue.

The farmers had been demanding that the state government procure sunflower seeds at an MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana -- price difference payment scheme -- the state government was giving Rs 1,000 per quintal as interim support for sunflower crop sold below MSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

