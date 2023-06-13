Left Menu

R K Singh reviews preparations for Cyclone 'Biparjoy' in Gujarat, Rajasthan

Updated: 13-06-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:06 IST
R K Singh reviews preparations for Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat, Rajasthan
Union power minister R K Singh on Tuesday reviewed preparation for power supply and quick restoration arrangements for coastal areas in Gujarat and Rajasthan against the backdrop of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy.

Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Grid Controller of India and PGCIL for reviewing the preparations for maintenance of power supply in coastal areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan which are likely to be affected by Cyclone ‘Biparjoy‘, a power ministry statement said.

He also discussed various necessary arrangements with the Power Minister of Gujarat on the phone.

Union Power Minister gave strict instructions to all concerned to continuously monitor the situation and take all necessary steps for maintaining the stable grid supply to the States likely to be affected and also make arrangements for Emergency Restoration System (ERS) along with necessary men and material to be stationed at the strategic locations so that restoration works can be taken up without any delay.

Singh also instructed PGCIL to extend all possible support and assistance to Gujarat Power Department for restoration of State Transmission Lines and distribution network.

POWERGRID is closely monitoring the weather conditions and its transmission system regularly and 24X7 control rooms have been set up at Manesar and Vadodara.

Precautionary measures as per CEA’s ‘Crisis Management plan for power sector’ and POWERGRID’s “Crisis and Disaster Management Plan” have been taken up.

The National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) is continuously monitoring grid supply in these States for monitoring variations in load or generation and to take timely action to ensure stable operation of the Grid and also for alternative supply through other transmission lines in the best possible manner.

The NLDC has also identified the power generating stations, transmission lines and sub-stations which might get affected and has already prepared a detailed contingency plan to deal with every likely situation.

