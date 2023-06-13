Left Menu

Argentina, EU chiefs sign climate-focused MoU on raw materials

(Adds detail from statements) BUENOS AIRES, June 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's president and the chief of the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding focused on sustainable raw materials value chains on Tuesday during an event in Buenos Aires.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:20 IST
Argentina, EU chiefs sign climate-focused MoU on raw materials
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

Argentina's president and the chief of the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding focused on sustainable raw materials value chains on Tuesday during an event in Buenos Aires. The partnership, signed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Argentina's Alberto Fernandez, will see cooperation on climate-friendly infrastructure projects as well as new research on raw materials value chains.

"It is a big step forward for the EU's climate ambitions and it is beneficial to Argentina as a key global player in the clean energy transition," von der Leyen said in the statement shortly after. The agreement also "aims to develop a sustainable raw materials industry, and to support the creation of local added value, quality employment and sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023