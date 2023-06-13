Left Menu

Assam CM visits site of Maligaon flyover accident to take stock

He also visited the hospital where the ill-fated workers had been admitted and took stock of their condition after talking to the attending doctors.

File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the accident site in the Maligaon area in Guwahati where the shutter plate from the under-construction flyover fell down injuring two workers under it. Immediately after receiving the information about the accident, the Chief Minister rushed to the spot and took stock of the incident. He also visited the hospital where the ill-fated workers had been admitted and took stock of their condition after talking to the attending doctors.

The Chief Minister asked the doctors to provide best of the treatment to the injured and also met the family members of the injured in the hospital. He further held discussions with the senior officers of the PWD and also with the Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah and Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha and said that for the safety of the people either of the two sides of the road on which the flyover is being built will remain closed for traffic from 10 PM to 6 AM.

He also said that a traffic management plan would be worked out for the convenience of the commuters. CM Sarma said that as the flyover is in the advanced stage of its completion, the government is trying its best to complete the construction as early as possible for the benefit of all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

