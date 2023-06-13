Uttarakhand: Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani meets CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. On this occasion, he discussed various topics related to the army with the Chief Minister, said an official statement.

Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani said funds have been released to expand the Canteen Stores Department's (CSD) canteen at Champawat. A building for CSD canteen is also being constructed in Rudraprayag. For this, the Chief Minister thanked him.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani also invited the Chief Minister to visit the Regimental Center of Garhwal Rifles, Lansdowne and Kumaon Regiment Center Ranikhet. GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Major General Sanjeev Khatri was also present. (ANI)

