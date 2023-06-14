Honduras rations power as drought dries hydroelectric dams
According to ENEE, Honduras has a daily deficit of 130 megawatts between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., the peak hours for electricity consumption. A drought caused by the El Nino phenomenon has hit Central America and is expected to impact the region's grains harvests, which aid groups believe could aggravate food insecurity.
Honduran authorities on Tuesday said they would begin rationing electricity due to the impact of a drought that has hit output from hydroelectric dams in the Central American country. The rationing is set to affect the whole country for a maximum of three hours every three to four days. The move follows a series of blackouts across some cities and towns that have in recent weeks sparked protests and highway blockades.
"The rationing plan is a result of lower generation capacity at the hydroelectric plants due to the drought," said Erick Tejada, the manager of the ENEE state power company. He also cited shortages from thermal plants and regional markets. According to ENEE, Honduras has a daily deficit of 130 megawatts between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., the peak hours for electricity consumption.
A drought caused by the El Nino phenomenon has hit Central America and is expected to impact the region's grains harvests, which aid groups believe could aggravate food insecurity. Honduras, which is Central America's top coffee exporter, recently opened relations with China as it seeks to ship products into the massive Asian consumer market and lighten its debt burden.
