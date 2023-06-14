Left Menu

Honduras rations power as drought dries hydroelectric dams

According to ENEE, Honduras has a daily deficit of 130 megawatts between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., the peak hours for electricity consumption. A drought caused by the El Nino phenomenon has hit Central America and is expected to impact the region's grains harvests, which aid groups believe could aggravate food insecurity.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 14-06-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 00:21 IST
Honduras rations power as drought dries hydroelectric dams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Honduras

Honduran authorities on Tuesday said they would begin rationing electricity due to the impact of a drought that has hit output from hydroelectric dams in the Central American country. The rationing is set to affect the whole country for a maximum of three hours every three to four days. The move follows a series of blackouts across some cities and towns that have in recent weeks sparked protests and highway blockades.

"The rationing plan is a result of lower generation capacity at the hydroelectric plants due to the drought," said Erick Tejada, the manager of the ENEE state power company. He also cited shortages from thermal plants and regional markets. According to ENEE, Honduras has a daily deficit of 130 megawatts between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., the peak hours for electricity consumption.

A drought caused by the El Nino phenomenon has hit Central America and is expected to impact the region's grains harvests, which aid groups believe could aggravate food insecurity. Honduras, which is Central America's top coffee exporter, recently opened relations with China as it seeks to ship products into the massive Asian consumer market and lighten its debt burden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023