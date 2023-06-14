Left Menu

Kedarnath pilgrim attack incident: Horse and mule operators booked

Horse and mule operators who allegedly assaulted a devotee on the Kedarnath Dham footpath have been booked, said police. Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police has given instructions to all subordinate in-charges to make the popular Kedarnath Dham Yatra easy, simple and safe, the authorities added.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"Every devotee reaching the door of the 11th Jyotirlinga Baba Kedar can feel safe, in such a situation necessary guidelines have been given to all the in-charges to take effective action against those who misbehave with the devotees," Rudraprayag police said.

On the basis of the complaint of attack against a pilgrim, an investigation was carried out by registering charges under the relevant sections of IPC at Kotwali Sonprayag. During the investigation, five accused involved in the incident of assault have been identified and necessary legal action has been implemented said police. (ANI)

