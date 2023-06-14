J-K: SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in Sanjay Sharma killing case
Terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma, a civilian, while he was on way his way to a local market in February. He succumbed to his injuries.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided multiple locations in South Kashmir on Wednesday morning in the Sanjay Sharma killing case. Earlier in February, terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma, a Bank ATM guard, while he was on way his way to a local market, the Kashmir police said. Though he was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
"Terrorists fired upon a member of a minority community when he was going towards a market along with his wife," DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat had said at the time of the incident. "We are searching for the terrorist and we will neutralise them as early as possible," he added. "Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police had said.
J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack on Sanjay Sharma. He said that the administration will stand strong with the bereaved family. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
J-K LG Manoj Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in Jammu bus accident
J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Prasad cum Souvnier Counter of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board
LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates souvenir counter of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Jammu airport
"Naya Kashmir shaping up," says L-G Manoj Sinha days after G20 event in Srinagar
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar