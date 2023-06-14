Left Menu

J-K: SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in Sanjay Sharma killing case

Terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma, a civilian, while he was on way his way to a local market in February. He succumbed to his injuries.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 11:17 IST
J-K: SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in Sanjay Sharma killing case
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided multiple locations in South Kashmir on Wednesday morning in the Sanjay Sharma killing case. Earlier in February, terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma, a Bank ATM guard, while he was on way his way to a local market, the Kashmir police said. Though he was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

"Terrorists fired upon a member of a minority community when he was going towards a market along with his wife," DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat had said at the time of the incident. "We are searching for the terrorist and we will neutralise them as early as possible," he added. "Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police had said.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack on Sanjay Sharma. He said that the administration will stand strong with the bereaved family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023