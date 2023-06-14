UP: RAF jawan, 3 children drown in Ganga in Prayagraj

Three children and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel drowned in the Ganges at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, while they were taking a bath, police said on Wednesday. The incidents took place at Phaphamau Ghat.

Upon receiving information, personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and RAF reached the spot and fetched the bodies from the river after prolonged efforts. According to the police, the RAF jawan identified as Umesh Kumar had gone to take a bath in the River Ganga at Phaphamau Ghat. He was accompanied by his children- Vivek and Sweety- and his neighbour's child Abhinav. According to police the children slipped deeper into water while playing and started to down and seeing this Umesh rushed to rescue them but he was unable to handle the strong current of the water and got swept away. All four died, police said. (ANI)

