Left Menu

MP: Stopped from marrying again, man fires at brother-in-law in Morena

A 48-year-old man allegedly opened fire on his brother-in-law (sister's husband) after the latter stopped him from remarrying in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a police official said.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 13:33 IST
MP: Stopped from marrying again, man fires at brother-in-law in Morena
CSP Atul Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man allegedly opened fire on his brother-in-law (sister's husband) after the latter stopped him from remarrying in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a police official said. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred in the Prem Nagar area under the Civil Line police station limits in the district on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Ashok and his wife died a year ago following which he was insisting his brother-in-law, Ranchhor Valmiki, to get him married again.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Morena, Atul Singh said, "We received information around 8:30 am on Tuesday (June 13) that a firing incident occurred in the Prem Nagar area under civil line police station. Acting on the complaint we reached the spot and found that Ranchhor was lying in an injured state. He had bullet injuries on his neck." "When we asked him about the incident, he told the police that Ashok was insisting to remarry following his wife's death. Ranchhor tried to convince him after which Ashok fired a bullet from his licenced gun. The police took the victim to the hospital and conducted his medical examination," Singh said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter. The police also recovered the gun and further proceedings into the matter are underway.

An action to cancel the licence of the gun is also underway, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023