Clashe breaks out between two TMC groups in Bengal's Canning

Two groups of the Trinamool National Congress (TMC) workers outside the Block Development Office in Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:24 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after violence broke out in West Bengal's Bhangar, another clash was reported between two groups of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers outside the Block Development Office in Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas over filing of nomination for the upcoming state panchayat polls. Visuals from the spot showed chaotic scenes with the sound of gunshots being fired.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) alleged that their party workers who went to file nominations for the upcoming West Bengal panchayat polls were beaten up by TMC goons. "When our party workers went to file nomination, they were beaten up by TMC goons," he said. Speaking about the security situation in Bengal, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA said that the Opposition is being beaten up everywhere in the state ahead of the upcoming Panchayat polls.

The Election Commission should appoint a special observer for every booth, he said adding that security should be provided by the local administration and the local police. "In West Bengal, the Opposition is being beaten up everywhere. So every place has become sensitive," he said calling for central forces to ensure the security situation in Bengal.

"State police is not sufficient in ensuring everyone's security. People will not come out to vote if such a condition prevails," he warned. Siddique also alleged that his party was not invited to the all-party meeting called by the Election Commission despite being the third-largest party in the state. "No one invited us to the all-party meeting called by the EC though we are the third largest party. We will take this up legally," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

