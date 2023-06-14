Left Menu

IAS officer Anurag Goel appointed as new Chief Electoral Officer of Assam

Indian Administrative Officer Anurag Goel has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, said an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 15:46 IST
IAS officer Anurag Goel appointed as new Chief Electoral Officer of Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Administrative Officer Anurag Goel has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, said an official statement. According to the statement issued by the Assam Secretariat, the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Assam designated Anurag Goel IAS as the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Assam hereby designates Shri Anurag Goel, IAS (AM: 1996) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the State of Assam with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, IAS", the statement read. The release further stated that while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Assam.

"Anurag Goel shall cease to hold and hand over forthwith the charge of all or any charges of work under the Government of Assam, which he may be holding before such assumption of office. Anurag Goel while functioning as the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam shall not hold any additional charge whatsoever under the Government of Assam except that he should be designated Principal Secretary to the Government in charge of Election Department in the State Secretariat", the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023