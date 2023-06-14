Left Menu

Elephants enter Andhra village, drink water from buckets, container

Locals said that the presence of a herd of elephants also created a panic and people rushed inside their houses

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:05 IST
Elephants enter Andhra village, drink water from buckets, container
Elephants drinking water from buckets in a Andhra village . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A herd of seven elephants entered Pujariguda village in Parvathipuram district of Andhra Pradesh for drinking water and some of them quenched their thirst through water kept in buckets and a container. The visuals showed tuskers drinking water stored in two buckets by the villagers. An elephant is also seen going to a makeshift container on the edge of a village road.

A group of seven elephants, including a baby elephant, reached the village on Wednesday morning. Villagers tried to shoo them away but the elephants made their way into the village. Locals said that the presence of a herd of elephants also created a panic and people rushed inside their houses.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had in March this year released 14 guidelines to address Human-Wildlife Conflict (HWC), which aims to facilitate a common understanding among key stakeholders, on what constitutes effective and efficient mitigation of such conflicts in India. The guidelines are advisory in nature and are also aimed at facilitating the development of site-specific mitigation measures The union government has said that it is working towards robust, practical and cost-effective solutions to end the Human Animal Conflict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023