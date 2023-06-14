Left Menu

Seafood exports rise 4.3 pc to USD 8 bn in 2022-23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:51 IST
Seafood exports rise 4.3 pc to USD 8 bn in 2022-23
  • Country:
  • India

India's seafood exports rose by 4.31 per cent to USD 8.09 billion in 2022-23 on account of a jump in the shipments of frozen shrimp, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

In volume terms, the exports increased to 17,35,286 tonnes in the last fiscal against 13,69,264 tonnes in 2021-22.

''Frozen shrimp remained the major export item in terms of both quantity and value while USA and China turned out to be the major importers of India's seafood,'' it said.

Frozen shrimp exports increased to USD 5.48 billion in 2022-23. The sector accounts for about 41 per cent of India's total seafood exports in volume terms.

The US is the largest market of frozen shrimp, followed by China, the European Union, South East Asia, Japan, and the Middle East, the ministry said.

The other segments which recorded a healthy growth in exports include black tiger, shrimp, frozen fish, frozen octopus, canned products, and frozen lobster.

It added that the US continued to be the major importer of Indian seafood in value terms with an import worth USD 263 billion in the last fiscal.

''Exports to the US declined by 21.94 per cent in USD terms due to sluggish demand,'' it said.

China emerged as the second-largest seafood export destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023