Swedish government says preparing incentives to boost housing construction

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 18:19 IST
Swedish government says preparing incentives to boost housing construction
Elisabeth Svantesson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Swedish government is currently working on reforms to boost flagging housing construction, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson said on Wednesday.

"On the housing market, I share the view that we have problems,", Svantesson told a news conference. "That's why the government now is preparing reforms to increase incentives for housing construction."

Housing starts dropped by 50% in Sweden in the first quarter as higher interest rates, rising construction costs and lower demand hit building firms, data showed in May.

