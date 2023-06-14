Blaze breaks out at power station in south Russia, three injured - governor

A fire broke out on Wednesday at a power station in Russia's southern Rostov region, injuring three workers, the local governor said.

In a statement on Telegram, Vasily Golubev said the incident had forced the operation of the Novocherkassk plant, which generates heat and electricity, to be suspended. Temporary restrictions on electricity supply will be introduced for residents of the region, he said.

Golubev said there was no confirmation of any explosion, but experts said the fire might have been caused by gas igniting during maintenance work.

