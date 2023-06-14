Left Menu

ADB approves $100M loan for rural connectivity in Nepal

The ongoing project, approved in December 2017, has been upgrading rural roads to boost agriculture and agribusiness development.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:46 IST
ADB approves $100M loan for rural connectivity in Nepal
Road construction in Dharchula (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $100 million concessional loan from ADB’s ordinary capital resources for the additional financing of the ongoing Rural Connectivity Improvement Project that is upgrading rural roads and enhancing rural communities’ access to markets in Nepal.

“As a landlocked country, upgrading and connecting rural roads to core road networks is essential to improving living conditions in rural areas and Nepal’s economic growth,” said ADB Principal Rural Development Specialist for South Asia Andrew Brubaker. “This project is helping improve transport efficiency in rural areas and plays a catalytic role for rural areas transformation.”

The ongoing project, approved in December 2017, has been upgrading rural roads to boost agriculture and agribusiness development. It is improving road access to about 7.5 million people in 16 districts in 5 states that are heavily dependent on agriculture.    

The additional funding will upgrade 324 kilometers of provincial roads with the same all-weather standards and safety features used in the 5 provinces in the ongoing project. It will also support the country’s transition to federalism by shifting project implementation responsibilities to the provinces and strengthening the technical capacity of the Department of Local Infrastructure, provincial governments, and selected district-level infrastructure agencies. Capacity building is expected to prepare local authorities  for providing devolved road management services . 

ADB will provide an additional $1 million technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund to support project implementation and institutional strengthening.    

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023