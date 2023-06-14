Left Menu

Gem, jewellery exports fall 10.7 pc to Rs 22,693.41 cr in May

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:19 IST
Gem, jewellery exports fall 10.7 pc to Rs 22,693.41 cr in May
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The overall gems and jewellery exports witnessed a decline of 10.70 per cent in May at Rs 22,693.41 crore (USD 2,755.90 million), the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Wednesday.

Gem and jewellery exports stood at Rs 25,412.66 crore (USD 3,285.47 million) during May last year, GJEPC said in monthly data on its website.

According to GJEPC data, the overall exports of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) showed a decline of 12.17 per cent at Rs 14,190.28 crore (USD 1723.17 million) in May compared to Rs 16,156.04 crore in the corresponding month of 2022.

Similarly, the gross exports of polished Lab Grown Diamonds during April-May witnessed a 20.57 per cent fall at Rs 1,985.83 crore (USD 236.08 million) over Rs 2,499.95 crore (USD 325.45 million) in the first two months of preceding financial year.

However, the total exports of gold jewellery increased by 7.29 per cent at Rs 5,705.32 crore (USD 693.01 million) in May as against Rs 5,317.71 crore (USD 687.18 million) in the year-ago period. Gross export of silver jewellery during April-May decreased by 68.54 per cent at Rs 1,173.25 crore (USD 141.10 million) from Rs 3,728.88 crore (USD 485.42 million) a year ago, the data added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023