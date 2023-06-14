Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Woman attacked with acid by two unknown men in Eluru

According to the police, the victim was admitted to Eluru government hospital after the attack by her family members and later was shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was attacked with acid by two unknown men in Eluru city on Tuesday night when she was returning home from work, the police said. According to the police, the victim was admitted to Eluru government hospital by her family members after the attack and later was shifted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital for better treatment.

Upon receiving the information about the acid attack, the police reached the hospital under the direction of District SP Prashanthi and collected the details of the incident. Giving details, the police said that the victim ran away into her house after the accused attacked her with acid and intimated to her parents and siblings after which they took her to the hospital.

The victim's sister informed that the victim was attacked with acid near her home and within a short time they shifted her to the hospital and informed the police. She said that they don't have any suspects but the victim lives away from her husband. "My sister was attacked with acid by two unidentified persons near our home. We shifted her to the hospital within a short time and informed the police department. We don't have any suspects, but my sister is living away from her husband," the victim's sister said.

"The victim was attacked by two unknown persons while returning to her home after completing her work. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case," DIG of the ELuru range, Ashok Kumar said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

