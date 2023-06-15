Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav donates blood on World Blood Donor Day

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday donated blood at a camp in Patna organized by his party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Tejashwi Yadav said that donating blood is both a social service and an act of solidarity with the people who need it.

"I am happy to donate blood on this occasion. It is a noble cause and I urge everyone who is eligible to donate blood to do so. It can save lives and help those who are suffering from various diseases. It is also a way of expressing compassion for humanity," Tejashwi said. The Deputy CM thanked doctors and other health sector workers of the state who, he said, are doing a great service to society by ensuring the availability and quality of blood.

Meanwhile while inaugurating a blood donation camp at RML Hospital, New Delhi on Wednesday Union Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare SP Baghel also exhorted people to do blood donations. "Blood donation is a noble cause and deeply ingrained in our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog. I implore and call on all citizens to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Donating blood is a significant service to society and mankind in addition to fulfilling the requirement for the country," S P Baghel said.

The slogan for this year's World Blood Donor Day campaign is 'Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often'. It focuses on patients requiring lifelong blood transfusion support and underlines the role every single person can play by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma. The Union Minister of State said that several myths associated with blood donation discourage healthy people from turning into blood donors.

"In India, the demand for blood transfusion arises every 2 seconds. On average, 14.6 million blood is needed every year and there is always a shortage of 1 million. Besides a lack of understanding and awareness, several myths and facts are associated with a blood donation that could be discouraging healthy people from turning into blood donors," SP Baghel said. He said persons suffering from cancer, anaemia and thalassemia require blood frequently.

"Patients like cancer patients, sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia patients, require blood frequently. Every two seconds, someone in India needs blood and one out of every three of us will need blood in our lifetime," the Minister added. (ANI)

