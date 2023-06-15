Left Menu

Two held after being found inebriated in J-K's Bugdam, area cordoned off

The police also had to open fire after noticing some suspicious movement. During the firing, a car was hit with bullets, but no one was injured.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 02:11 IST
Two held after being found inebriated in J-K's Bugdam, area cordoned off
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were apprehended after the police observed some suspicious movement during patrolling near the Imambada area of Budgam district on Wednesday. The police also had to open fire after noticing some suspicious movement. During the firing, a car was hit with bullets, but no one was injured.

The area has been cordoned off after the incident, the police said. "Police opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the Imambada area of Budgam district. A car was hit with bullets. No one was injured in this incident. The area has been cordoned the area," the Budgam Police said.

As per the police, some suspicious activity was observed inside a parked car, When the officers approached the vehicle, two individuals who were inebriated attempted to flee from the spot. The police nabbed both accused and detained them for medico-legal formalities.

"During the night patrol near court complex Budgam, Police spotted a parked car and observed some suspicious activity inside. When they approached the vehicle, the individuals attempted to flee and the patrolling team discharged warning shots in the air," the Budgam police said. It added, "It was later determined that both individuals were inebriated. Both have been detained for medico-legal formalities and cognizance taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023