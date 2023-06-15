Left Menu

NTPC can acquire stranded thermal power plants rather investing in new projects: IEEFA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2023 04:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 04:06 IST
Strategic acquisitions and subsequent revival of stranded thermal power plants by state-owned NTPC can help banks clear their balance sheets, IEEFA has said.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), acquiring and reviving stranded thermal power plants is a better option for all stakeholders, including NTPC.

The government has asked NTPC to add 7 gigawatts (GW) of thermal power capacity, as per the research firm's latest report.

''We find that the company (NTPC) can acquire 6.1 GW of stressed thermal assets through partnerships with Power Finance Corporation-REC and National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited with minimal investment...acquiring and subsequently reviving stranded thermal plants is a better option for all stakeholders,'' IEEFA said.

Strategic acquisitions and subsequent revival of stranded thermal power plants will clear up the last pile of stranded assets on banks' balance sheets and leave bank capital unlocked for investing in increasing renewable energy generation while meeting the country's short-term power demand, it said.

In light of energy security concerns, strategic acquisitions and subsequent revival of the stranded power sector capacity present in India can be a viable alternative to adding new thermal assets, Shantanu Srivastava, Sustainable Finance and Climate Risk Lead, South Asia, IEEFA, said.

NTPC aims to install 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, which would require securing capital from global ESG investors. Hence, a post-acquisition strategy to retire and repurpose acquired stressed thermal assets for renewable energy generation will align well with ESG investors and prevent future stranded assets on NTPC's books, he added.

The report has identified six plants with a cumulative capacity of 6.1 GW that are ripe for strategic acquisition by NTPC in partnership with other government-owned companies like Power Finance Corporation, REC and National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited.

