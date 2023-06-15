Left Menu

Three elephants killed in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

As per the locals, the three elephants were crossing the road at the Jagamarla Cross on the Chittoor Palamaneru National Highway, when they were hit by an oncoming lorry truck.

Visual from the sport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three infant elephants were killed reportedly after being hit by a lorry truck in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, officials said on Wednesday. The fatal accident took place in the Palamaneru Mandal of Chittoor district.

As per the locals, the three elephants were crossing the road at the Jagamarla Cross on the Chittoor Palamaneru National Highway, when they were hit by an oncoming lorry truck. After receiving the information, the forest officials reached the incident site and launched an investigation.

"Three infant elephants dead after a lorry hit them while crossing the road," they said. Officials said that the incident happened due to rash driving by the lorry truck driver, who is currently absconding.

"We will register a case under relevant sections of the Wildlife protection act and action will be taken accordingly," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

