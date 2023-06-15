Left Menu

Centre transfers Assam sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha's death case to CBI

The Central Government on Wednesday assigned the investigation of the case concerning the death of Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmani Rabha to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 08:50 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four cases registered in Assam's Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts in connection with the death of Sub-Inspector Rabha would be probed by the central agency. The first case was registered on May 5 at Nagaon police station, the second case on May 15 at Lakhimpur, the third case was registered on May 16 at Jakhalabandha police station while a fourth case was registered on May 19 at the Jakhalabandha police station.

Assam police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha had died mysteriously in an accident after her car collided with a truck near the Jakhalabandha area in the Nagaon district on May 16. Earlier Congress and 11 other opposition parties met Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum for inquiry into the death of woman police officer Junmoni Rabha.

SI Rabha was in charge of the Morikolong Town Police Outpost. As per the police inputs, Junmoni Rabha was driving the car from the Nagaon side and her car collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

Earlier, Congress and 11 other opposition parties on Saturday met Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and submitted a memorandum for inquiry into the death of lady police officer Junmoni Rabha. Assam Pradesh Congress, Trinamool Congress, Jatiya Dal Axom, Aam Admi Party, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI, NCP, Raijor Dal, CPI (ML), CPI (M), RJD, JD (U) were among the signatories in the memorandum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

