Left Menu

Five arrested in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore in cyber fraud case

Five persons have been arrested in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu by Cybercrime police of the state for allegedly cheating many online in the name of arranging government scholarships for their children, said the Police on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 20:00 IST
Five arrested in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore in cyber fraud case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons have been arrested in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu by Cybercrime police of the state for allegedly cheating many online in the name of arranging government scholarships for their children, said the Police on Saturday. "All the arrested contacted the parents of many school students from various districts in Tamil Nadu and deceived them by claiming to be speaking from the Government Scholarship Department and cheated their money," V Bala Krishnan, Coimbatore City police commissioner, said.

The accused have been identified as David,32, Laransraj,28, James, 30, Edwin Sagayaraj, 31, Manikam, 34. All of them are the residents of the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, said the police. A case under relevant sections has been registered against them. For the pursuance of the crime, they forged fake documents. They elicited money by sending QR Codes to the people whom they cheated, said Police.

According to the police before indulging in this crime they got some "training in how to make money through cyber frauds" in the Pitampura area of Delhi. They fraudulently received money from the public by claiming to be speaking from the Government Scholarship Department. The accused have been produced in a local court which remanded them in judicial custody. (ANI)

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023