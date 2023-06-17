Left Menu

PM Modi proposes G20 membership for African Union

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:51 IST
PM Modi proposes G20 membership for African Union
Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing that the African Union be given full membership of the grouping at its upcoming summit in India, official sources said on Saturday.

The prime minister has taken a ''bold step'' to enhance Africa's voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of ''our shared world'', they said.

The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of 55 member states.

India is hosting the G20 summit in Delhi in September in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

''He (PM Modi) has written to G20 counterparts to propose that the African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20, as requested by them,'' said a source.

''The Prime Minister has led from the front on this matter, which he strongly advocates and supports,'' it said.

This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance, the sources said.

As part of India's G20 presidency, Modi has been particularly focusing on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G20 agenda.

In January, India hosted the Voice of the Global South Summit with an aim to highlight the problems and challenges facing developing countries.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The African Union is considered the top-most grouping representing the voice of Africa.

It has been working towards ensuring progress and economic growth of the African nations. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023