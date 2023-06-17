Left Menu

Meghalaya: Two minor siblings killed in landslide at Pyendengrei

The preliminary probe suggests that the incident occurred when the two minors were sleeping on the floor.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:21 IST
Meghalaya: Two minor siblings killed in landslide at Pyendengrei
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The bodies of two minor siblings who were buried alive in a landslide after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the area were taken out on Saturday in Meghalaya's Pyendengrei, the police said. According to the police, the ages of the deceased were 10 and 15 years.

The preliminary probe suggests that the incident occurred when the two minors were sleeping on the floor. A fresh landslide also occurred on the morning of June 15 at the Sonpur tunnel in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, disrupting vehicular traffic on National Highway-6.

As per the officials, the road is currently blocked and efforts are on to clear it. Lumshnong Police along with Umkiang Police have advised drivers to exercise caution while driving on National Highway-6. Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed the Northeast region and there were several reports of landslides in seven states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

