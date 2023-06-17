Congress questions Amit Shah's 'silence' on Manipur unrest

Congress on Saturday stepped up the attack on BJP over unrest in Manipur and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "wake up" and "resolve the issue in the nation's interests". Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Manipur is an integral part of India and Modi government should wake up and solve the issue in nation's interest.

He said why is not the PM apprising the nation of the steps his government will take to defuse the situation. "Why is PM not going to Manipur? Why is PM not taking stock of the explosive situation? Why is PM not taking all political parties into confidence as demanded by Congress GSO, Sh. K.C.Venugopal? Why is PM not apprising the Nation on steps his govt will take to diffuse the situation?", tweeted Surjewala.

Congress functionary questioned Home Minister Amit Shah over his "silence" on the unrest in Manipur. "Is this not a gross intelligence failure and why is Home Ministry & Govt of India 'mum' on it?", Surjewala said in a tweet.

"What is Sh. Amit Shah & GOI doing to lift the 'economic blockade' of NH 2, which is the life line for supply of all goods to Manipur? As Internet remains suspended, Is a tweet by HM Amit Shah enough as people suffer the worst recrimination owing to the economic blockade?", Surjewla further said in his tweet. Nine people were killed while more than 10 were injured in fresh violence in Manipur on Wednesday.

The state government has further extended the shutdown on the internet in the state up to June 20. On Wednesday, miscreants tried to burn down the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West. His home was partly burnt.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. (ANI)

