Para-teachers in Jharkhand attempt to lay siege to CM's house

Para teachers (assistant teachers) of Jharkhand laid siege to the Chief Minister's house. Teachers from Bapu Vatika located in Moharabadi were stopped near Moharabadi, when they were on the way to gherao CM's house.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:38 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 300 para-teachers (assistant teachers) of Jharkhand attempted to lay siege to Chief Minister Hemant Soren's house here on Saturday. Teachers from Bapu Vatika located in Moharabadi were stopped near Moharabadi, when they were on the way to gherao CM's house. On behalf of the administration, a 10-member delegation of teachers was taken to meet the CM. During this, a member of the delegation said, "We are going to meet the CM's secretary, after the meeting we will decide the future course of action."

Ranchi city SP said, "In view of this siege, all the security arrangements were strengthened. To end the teachers' agitation, a 10-member delegation team has been sent to meet the CM's secretary." The teacher's demands include regular payment of salary, EPF facility, and job to the kin of teachers who passed away during service after the implementation of service condition rules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

