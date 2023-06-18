Left Menu

Mumbai: Empty local train derails at Ambarnath Railway Station, no causalities reported

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:44 IST
Mumbai: Empty local train derails at Ambarnath Railway Station, no causalities reported
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambarnath Railway Station in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday, said Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Central Railway. However, no casualties have been reported.

The incident happened at around 8.25 am, affecting the down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat, CPRO added. Earlier this month, a tragic incident of a triple train accident which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed the lives of 291 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

