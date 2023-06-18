Left Menu

Amit Shah visits Gurudwara Chilla Sahib in Haryana's Sirsa, offers prayers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Shri Gurudwara Chilla Sahib in Haryana's Sirsa and offered prayers.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:02 IST
Amit Shah visits Gurudwara Chilla Sahib in Haryana's Sirsa, offers prayers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:Twitter/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Shri Gurudwara Chilla Sahib in Haryana's Sirsa and offered prayers. Later, taking to Twitter, Shah said that he prayed for the welfare of the countrymen.

"The guidance given by Guru Nanak Dev ji through Gurbani is still showing the way to humanity. Wherever his feet fell, those places became centers of faith. The Chilla Sahib Gurudwara in Sirsa, Haryana is also one of those holy places. Visited here today and prayed for the welfare of the countrymen," Shah said in a tweet. Earlier, Shah addressed two rallies in Gurdaspur and Sirsa as part of his party's public outreach to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

In Gurdaspur, Shah attacked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding the law and order situation in the border state and questioned whether the Punjab CM is fulfilling the role of a Chief Minister or that of a pilot, highlighting his extensive involvement in escorting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He accused Punjab CM of neglecting the people and instead focusing on accompanying Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on his trips across the country.

Amit Shah was addressing a gathering in Punjab's Gurdaspur on the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Shah said that he has not seen any government making empty promises like Aam Aadmi Party in his life.

During a rally held in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Shah sarcastically referred to Mann as a "travel planner" and alleged that his primary responsibility was to shuttle Kejriwal to various locations.He questioned whether Mann was fulfilling the role of a Chief Minister or that of a pilot, highlighting his extensive involvement in escorting Kejriwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023