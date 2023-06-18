Stones pelted at Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; 7th incident since January

A stone pelting incident on the newly launched Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was reported on Sunday, officials said. Railway officials said the stone was pelted at the E1 coach of Vande Bharat Express near Muzaffarnagar station on the Delhi-Dehradun Route.

However, the officials said no one was injured during the incident. Delhi division mobilised Railway Protection Force (RPF) to catch hold of the culprits.

The indigenously-built train was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, which connects Dehradun with New Delhi. Earlier, in May, a similar incident was reported from Kerala where stones were pelted at Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express.

Earlier, on April 6, a fresh incident of stone pelting was reported at the Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam, informed officials Again, in January, stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam during maintenance. The glass pane of a coach was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.

According to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Anup Kumar Sethupati said, "Some unknown persons pelted stones at Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run." Earlier, on March 12, an incident of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express train was reported from West Bengal in which window panes of a coach of the high-speed train were damaged, Eastern Railway said in a statement.

The incident was reported near Farrakka in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal. In January 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed that two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted at the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district. This was the second time in the same month that window panes of the Vande Bharat Express were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)