Saudi Arabia buys 355,000 T of wheat from Saudi-owned overseas farms - GFSA
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:41 IST
Saudi Arabia bought 355,000 tonnes of wheat for the shipment period August to December from Saudi-owned overseas farms, data from General Food Security Authority showed on Monday.
It was bought at an average price of $302.90 per tonne, the data showed. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia bought 624,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender for September-October shipment.
