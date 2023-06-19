Left Menu

European shares fall at open, Sartorius plunges on forecast cut

European shares fell at the opening bell on Monday, with Franco-German lab equipment maker Sartorius leading the declines, while investors cautiously awaited further stimulus measures from China to revive demand. The pan-European STOXX 600 index shed 0.5% by 0719 GMT, while Germany's DAX index dropped 0.4% after closing at a record high in the prior session.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:57 IST
European shares fall at open, Sartorius plunges on forecast cut
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell at the opening bell on Monday, with Franco-German lab equipment maker Sartorius leading the declines, while investors cautiously awaited further stimulus measures from China to revive demand.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index shed 0.5% by 0719 GMT, while Germany's DAX index dropped 0.4% after closing at a record high in the prior session. Shares of Sartorius plunged 14%, to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after the company cut its 2023 revenue and margin forecasts on Friday.

The focus remains on geopolitics as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his trip to China, while China's cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to spur growth in the economy, state media reported. China-exposed luxury giant LVMH, which is Europe's most valuable firm, fell 0.9%, while the basic resources index dropped 1.4% amid demand worries from top metals consumer China.

The U.S. markets will be shut for a public holiday on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023