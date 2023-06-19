Left Menu

Russian rouble recovers some ground after volatile week

The Russian rouble edged higher on Monday, reclaiming some of last week's losses as foreign currency supply begins to pick up, but with geopolitical risks and lower oil prices continuing to exert downward pressure.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:40 IST
Russian rouble recovers some ground after volatile week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble edged higher on Monday, reclaiming some of last week's losses as foreign currency supply begins to pick up, but with geopolitical risks and lower oil prices continuing to exert downward pressure. At 0758 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 83.89 and was steady at 91.66 versus the euro . It had firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 11.70.

The rouble weakened around 2% against the dollar last week, blighted by volatile swings in a low liquidity market, eliciting comments on the rouble rate from senior officials, who suggested that an exchange rate of 80-90 per dollar is now preferable. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $76.17 a barrel.

Despite lower energy prices this morning, the rouble should still win back some of the previous week's losses, said Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at Banki.ru. "The main reason for such dynamics may be the expectation of growth in the supply of foreign currency from exporters, who will be preparing for the peak of tax payments this week," Zvarich said.

Exporters usually convert foreign exchange revenues to pay local liabilities at the end of each month. Trading volumes with the dollar are likely to be lower with U.S. markets closed on Monday for the Juneteenth holiday.

Russian stock indexes were mixed. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 2,793.1 points, having clipped a more than 14-month high in early trade.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,049.1 points. Shares in retailer Magnit were up 1.3%, extending gains from late on Friday when the company announced plans to buy back blocked shares at a 50% discount from foreign shareholders no longer able to trade its Moscow-listed securities.

Diamond producer Alrosa's shares climbed 2.3% after a report that the company may pay dividends for the first half of 2023. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023