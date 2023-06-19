Left Menu

Lifeguards saved 10 from drowining at Mumbai's Aksa Beach

Alerted lifeguards at Mumbai's Aksa Beach saved the lives of 10 people after they started drowning because of the high tides while taking bath in the sea on Sunday evening, said police.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 19:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Lifeguards at Mumbai's Aksa Beach saved the lives of 10 people from drowning while they were taking a bath in the sea on Sunday evening, said police.

A large crowd thronged to Aksa Beach in the Malad area of the city on Sunday. While many were taking baths, 19 people started drowning in the sea.

Lifeguards rushed for rescue and fetched 10 people safely. While the rest of the nine people managed to come out on their own. None of them received major injuries and all are doing fine, said police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

