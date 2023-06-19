Assam floods: NDRF team visits vulnerable sites in Dima Hasao

Following incessant rainfall in the past couple of days, the administration of Assam's Dima Hasao district has made all flood preparedness to deal with any kind of situation, the officials said on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'red' alert, predicting very heavy rainfall across several districts of Assam in the next five days. The warning comes at a time when Assam is witnessing the first wave of flood this year due to incessant rain across the state in the last few days.

According to the district administration, few landslide incidents have been reported from some areas of the hilly district. "But, there is no report of any casualty or injury in the landslide incidents," the official said.

As per the administration officials, parts of a few important roads are also damaged due to incessant rain. Meanwhile, the state government has deployed one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in the district and alerted other agencies including SDRF, fire and emergency services after the IMD alerts of heavy rainfall in the district.

As directed by DDMA, the NDRF team led by Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar visited four vulnerable sites in Dima Hasao last week. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team which came from Guwahati last week, have been conducting a site visit in four locations, such as Haflong, Maibang, and Mahur.

They visited Harangajao on Monday and are scheduled to visit the Umrangso area tomorrow. The purpose of the visit, as informed by the Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar is to know the area and vulnerable sites.

"The knowledge of the area will enable the team members to take prompt action if and when an emergency occurs, like flood, fire incidents, and other natural calamities," he told ANI. The NDRF team is prepared to launch operations whenever the necessity arises, added SI Anil Kumar.

Last year too, the flood in the hill district of Dima Hasao had caused massive destruction in which road connectivity was badly affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)