Bihar: Two die due to heatwave in Gaya

Two persons amid soaring temperatures in the district, have died at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, the hospital informed on Monday. A total of 58 patients were admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College on Monday.

In this regard, Hospital Superintendent Shree Prakash Singh said that 25 more beds have been increased in the heat stroke ward which is set up at the hospital. "Currently, 58 patients suffering from heatwave have been admitted here. Out of which two have died and the rest are undergoing treatment. 25 more beds have been increased in the heat stroke ward. The number of doctors has been increased and all necessary facilities have been made available," he said.

The Patna District Magistrate has suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heat wave. The order will remain effective till June 24. Earlier IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had said that Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will witness temperatures up to 40-45 degrees in the upcoming days.

"The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts," he said. (ANI)

