Left Menu

Bihar: Two die due to heatwave in Gaya

"Currently, 58 patients suffering from heatwave have been admitted here. Out of which two have died and the rest are undergoing treatment. 25 more beds have been increased in the heat stroke ward. The number of

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 21:57 IST
Bihar: Two die due to heatwave in Gaya
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons amid soaring temperatures in the district, have died at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College, the hospital informed on Monday. A total of 58 patients were admitted at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College on Monday.

In this regard, Hospital Superintendent Shree Prakash Singh said that 25 more beds have been increased in the heat stroke ward which is set up at the hospital. "Currently, 58 patients suffering from heatwave have been admitted here. Out of which two have died and the rest are undergoing treatment. 25 more beds have been increased in the heat stroke ward. The number of doctors has been increased and all necessary facilities have been made available," he said.

The Patna District Magistrate has suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heat wave. The order will remain effective till June 24. Earlier IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had said that Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will witness temperatures up to 40-45 degrees in the upcoming days.

"The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023