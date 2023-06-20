Left Menu

Gujarat: Rath Yatra to begin from Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad today

The world-famous Rath Yatra to begin from Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad today.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 06:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 06:53 IST
Gujarat: Rath Yatra to begin from Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad today
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The world-famous Rath Yatra to begin from Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad today. Idols of lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra were installed on the chariot to start the Lord Jagannath Yatra.

Devotees thronged the temple premises ahead of the Rath Yatra. Security was also stepped up to ensure smooth functioning. Earlier today, Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, took part in the 'Mangla Aarti' (part of worship) at Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area.

The 'Ratha Yatra' Festival celebrated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat is considered to be the second biggest Rath Yatra in the country after the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra. Rath Yatra is celebrated on the second day of the two-week-long Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar and this year, it takes place on June 20.

Rath Yatra is one of the famous Hindu festivals celebrated across the world. The Yatra is associated with Lord Jagannath at Shri Kshetra Puri Dham in the state of Odisha, India. Its history is also depicted in Hindu scriptures like Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana and Kapila Samhita. (ANI)

