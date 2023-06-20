Left Menu

Man held for raping girl in Delhi's Vikaspuri

Further, a case has also been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 09:10 IST
Man held for raping girl in Delhi's Vikaspuri
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in the Vikaspuri area of the national capital, police said. According to police, a PCR call was received on Monday by the Vikaspuri police station regarding the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

"Upon receiving the information, the local police reached the spot and took the girl to the hospital", the police added. The officials informed that the girl is safe now and with the use of CCTV footage and other means, the accused was identified and apprehended. Further, a case has also been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

"Teams were formed to identify and apprehend the perpetrator, who was later arrested using CCTV footage and other means. A case has been registered under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The girl is now safe," Vichitra Veer, DCP West, Delhi said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023