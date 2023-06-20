Left Menu

Parshottam Rupala meets Canada’s Agriculture Minister to discuss potential bilateral cooperation

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:38 IST
The two sides discussed the potential bilateral cooperation to strengthen livestock health management system, genetic upgradation of livestock, biosecurity measures, capacity building etc.  Image Credit: Twitter(@PRupala)
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala held a bilateral meeting today with Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food,  Ms. Marie-Claude Bibeau.

The two sides discussed the potential bilateral cooperation to strengthen livestock health management system, genetic upgradation of livestock, biosecurity measures, capacity building etc.   Both sides felt that there is much to learn from each other in the related fields.

Exchanging information and expertise will help build the knowledge and capability of each other’s animal husbandry sector, which will have mutual benefits for both countries.

Both the dignitaries have discussed the various ideas to further strengthen the close and special unique India- Canada friendship.

(With Inputs from PIB)

