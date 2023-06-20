Left Menu

Calcutta HC orders to provide security cover to Indian Secular Front MLA

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered central forces security to Indian Secular Front (ISF)'s lone MLA Naushad Siddiqui over his petition seeking security while alleging a life threat to him after the violence in Bhangar.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 21:14 IST
Calcutta HC orders to provide security cover to Indian Secular Front MLA
ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered central forces security to Indian Secular Front (ISF)'s lone MLA Naushad Siddiqui over his petition seeking security while alleging a life threat to him after the violence in Bhangar. The Bhangar MLA sought security after the nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal was marred by violence, including Bhangar.

The opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the left parties are accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of being the root cause behind the violence. Earlier this month, Naushad Siddiqui also alleged that Opposition leaders are not being allowed to file nominations.

"The violence is increasing since May 9, as time is progressing. Besides this, there are issues cropping up in the filing of nominations, everywhere in West Bengal. So, we went to the Chief Minister to meet her today but we could not meet due to her busy schedule," Siddiqui had said. In the last day to file nominations, fresh violence erupted at the Sainthia's Block Development Office (BDO) in Birbhum's Ahmadpur.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces in all areas declared sensitive by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the polls. It is pertinent to mention that, amid allegations, the TMC supremo accused the Opposition forces of trying to tarnish the image of her party and denied TMC's involvement in clashes and violence.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in West Bengal for the upcoming panchayat elections and dismissed the plea challenging it. A vacation bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Manoj Misra rejected the plea filed by the West Bengal State Election Commission and WB State.

"We find that the order of the HC does not call for any interference. The petition stands dismissed," the top court said. The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023